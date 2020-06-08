India News | Pak Army Shells Forward Areas Along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) Pakistani troops on Monday opened fire and heavily shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

"At about 1945 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Khari Karmara sector in the district," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Count Nears 50,000-Mark With 1,314 New Cases Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Maharashtra's Tally Reaches 88,528.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)