Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) The Pakistan army violated ceasefire on Thursday by resorting to heavy firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian troops to retaliate befittingly, an official said.

At 1710 hours, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Shahpur sector in Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire 26 times this month.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3168 in 2019.

The highest 427 ceasefire violations took place in September followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said, adding that July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April (387 each), May (382), February (366) and January (367).

