New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Pakistan High Commission Friday said it has issued 154 visas to Indian pilgrims to visit the Shree Katas Raj temples in that country's Punjab province.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals.

The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi said it has issued "154 visas to a group of pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples in the Chakwal district, scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 2".

Pakistan's charge d'affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey.

He reaffirmed that the government of Pakistan will "continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding", a statement said.

