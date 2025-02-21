Mumbai, February 21: Over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the finalisation of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The government is expected to announce the names of the chairman and two members soon. The commission, aimed at restructuring pay and benefits, is expected to finalize the ToR by April 2025.

In response to a letter from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the National Council—Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side submitted its proposed ToR. Key points in the proposal include revising pay structures and allowances for all categories of government employees, including the Defence Forces, Para-Military Forces, and postal employees. 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Demands Common Fitment Factor in 8th CPC for All Bands, Know How It Will Impact Salaries.

Notably, the proposal calls for determining a decent minimum wage based on the Aykroyd formula and addressing demands for pension reforms, including the restoration of the commuted portion of the pension after 12 years instead of 15 years. It also includes implementing the Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations for enhancing pensions every 5 years.

Other critical aspects of the ToR include merging Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay, revising retirement benefits, and enhancing medical and welfare services under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

The 8th Pay Commission will be smaller than its predecessors, with just three members, including a finance expert as chairman and two other members specializing in administration and economics. The ToR is still under review, and discussions continue between the NC-JCM and DoPT.

