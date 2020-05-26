India News | Pakistan New Breeding Ground of Locusts: Agriculture Department Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 (ANI): Pakistan has become a new breeding ground of locusts, entering Rajasthan from adjoining areas in Pakistan, said BR Kadwa, deputy director of the agriculture department.

"Swarms of locusts are entering Rajasthan from adjoining areas in Pak every 2-3 days since a month. Pakistan has become the new breeding ground of the locusts and hence we are seeing the repeated attacks of locusts in the state. Four swarms have entered Jaipur recently," Kadwa told ANI.

"Yesterday night, we have destroyed a swarm of about 6 KM in length and 1 KM in breadth. Locusts have changed their nature and they are flying on heights more than they used to fly. It is becoming difficult for us to control. Still, we are doing our best to control the situation," he added.

He further said that fortunately, Rabi crop has been harvested and Kharif sowing season is yet to arrive.

The Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare has warned of another attack in May-June this year. Notably, the first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan, on May 11. (ANI)

