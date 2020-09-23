Poonch, September 23: Pakistan on Monday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The ceasefire was violated with the firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars at around 9 am. Pakistan Must Take Sustained and Irreversible Action Against Terrorism, US Lawmakers Told.

The Indian Army is retaliating and more details are awaited. A similar incident took place two days ago in the same district.

