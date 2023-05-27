New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The national poet of Pakistan Allama Iqbal was dropped from the syllabus of Political Science during the discussion on the undergraduate course in the 1014th Academic Council meeting of the University of Delhi.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, who presided over the meeting on Friday, said that those who laid the foundation to break India should not be in the syllabus.

"Iqbal wrote songs supporting the 'Muslim League' and the "Pakistan Movement". Iqbal was the first to raise the idea of the partition of India and the establishment of Pakistan and said that instead of teaching about such people, we should study our national heroes," the VC said.

According to an official statement, the Vice-Chancellor's proposal was unanimously passed by the House. In the meeting, the syllabus for the fourth, fifth and sixth semesters of various courses under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 was passed. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor also emphasized the teachings of Bhimrao Ambedkar and more.

The meeting also considered the recommendations of the Standing Committee regarding the course of BA proposed by the Department of Philosophy and approved them unanimously along with the Head of the Department of Philosophy also being in agreement.

The BA courses offered by the Department of Philosophy included the "Philosophy of Dr Ambedkar", "Philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi" and "Philosophy of Swami Vivekananda". In addition, the Vice-Chancellor requested the Head of the Department of Philosophy to explore the possibility of including Savitribai Phule in the curriculum.

The statement said that the Vice-Chancellor also advised the Head of the Department of Economics, Delhi School of Economics, to prepare a paper on the economic thoughts of BR Ambedkar. He also advised teaching on the Indian Economic Model, US Model and European Model in Economics.

In the meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Delhi, the establishment of the Tribal Studies Center was also approved, stating that it would be a multi-disciplinary centre with studies on various tribes of India.

"The main objectives of the centre were to understand the term "tribe" from an Indo-centric perspective, to study their social, cultural, linguistic, religious, economic, and environmental aspects and to study the role and contribution of tribal leaders in different eras of India," the statement said. (ANI)

