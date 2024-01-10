Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha govt claimed to have busted a pan-India jobs racket on Wednesday, and arrested three people for their alleged involvement in it, officials said.

Members of the gang operating the alleged racket were active in several states, including Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, they said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration Full Schedule: From Ram Lalla’s Idol Installation to Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Everything To Know About the Historic Milestone in Ayodhya.

However, it was being run mainly from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the officials said.

Two of those arrested hail from Hyderabad, while the other belongs to Odisha, the EOW said in a statement.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones of 29 Highway Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Crore in Punjab (Watch Video).

“These accused were camping in Odisha since last few months and had been living in a rented accommodation,” it said.

Many “incriminating” documents and items like laptops, mobile phones and ATM cards, besides Rs 1 lakh cash have been seized during a search operation, the EOW said.

The case is based on a suo motu inquiry conducted by the EOW in connection with advertisements published in a local daily, the statement said.

The gang members duped people by putting up advertisements, seeking applications for non-teaching posts in some schools in Odisha, the officials said.

“So far, we have mainly inquired the Odisha aspect of this scam. We will be alerting the police/law enforcement agencies of other states concerned,” the EOW statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)