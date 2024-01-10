The 22nd of January 2024 is etched in the annals of Hinduism as a day of unparalleled significance. After years of anticipation, the auspicious occasion arrives when Ram Lalla, the divine embodiment of Lord Ram in his childhood form, will finally grace his grand temple in Ayodhya. The culmination of meticulous preparations for the long-awaited consecration of Shri Ram, a momentous event eagerly anticipated not just across India but throughout the world. As one inch towards the historic moment, i.e., the Ram Mandir inauguration date and auspicious time, it is important to note the key events that will take place around the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Ram Mandir's inauguration full schedule includes everything from Ram Lalla murti installation to Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ram Mandir Final Preparations and Sacred Rituals

The meticulous outline for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been crafted, spanning from January 15th to January 22nd. Each day during this sacred period holds profound importance, marking crucial rituals leading up to the Pran Pratishtha, the divine installation ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Ram Mandir Inauguration- Detailed Schedule of Events

January 15, 2024 - Kharmas Conclusion and Makar Sankranti:

As the Kharmas conclude on Makar Sankranti, the idol of Ram Lalla will find its sanctified place in the temple, initiating the sacred ceremonies.

January 16, 2024 - Commencement of Residence Rituals:

Commencement of rituals marking the residence of the idol of Ramlala within the temple premises.

January 17, 2024 - City Tour of Ramlala's Idol:

The idol of Ram Lalla will be taken on a ceremonial tour around the city, accompanied by reverential processions.

January 18, 2024 - Initiation of Consecration Rituals:

The initiation of consecration rituals, including Vaastu and deity puja, symbolises the commencement of divine sanctification.

January 19, 2024 - Establishment of Yagya Fire Pit:

The establishment of the sacred Yagya fire pit within the temple ignited through a ceremonial process.

January 20, 2024 - Sanctification with 81 Kalash and Vaastu Ritual:

The sanctum sanctorum will be sanctified using water from diverse rivers contained in 81 Kalash, accompanied by a Vaastu peace ritual.

January 21, 2024 - Divine Bath Ritual with 125 Urns:

A ceremonial day of worship and havan, culminating in Ram Lala's divine bath with 125 urns.

The Ram Mandir Consecration Day: January 22, 2024

The pinnacle of this sequence culminates on January 22nd. The auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra marks the focal point of the grand puja of Ram Lalla, during the pivotal period of Pran Pratishtha.

Momentous Muhurat for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The momentous installation of the idol of Ram Lala is slated from 12:29 am to 12:30 am on January 22, 2024. Within a fleeting 84 seconds, the sacred Pran Pratistha ceremony will bestow divinity upon the revered idol, culminating in the fulfilment of centuries-long aspirations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Inauguration: From Height and Construction Materials to Parikrama Path, Know Details of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as a timeless symbol of faith, unity, and cultural resurgence. Its significance transcends religious boundaries, embodying a cherished heritage deeply woven into the fabric of India's history. The temple's construction and inauguration mark the realization of a centuries-old aspiration, uniting devotees and fostering a sense of collective harmony. Beyond religious devotion, it serves as a testament to the nation's rich cultural tapestry and the enduring legacy of Lord Ram, inspiring millions with its message of righteousness, peace, and communal coexistence.

