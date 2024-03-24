New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Senior AAP leader and minister Atishi wrote to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, regarding the rape of a 4-year-old girl in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi. In her official statement, Atishi expressed deep concern over the incident, labelling it a "blot on the national capital.

"It has been reported in the media that a 4-year-old girl has been raped in Pandav Nagar in East Delhi. Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law-and-order situation that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi. Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police," Atishi said in her official statement.

A 34-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl at her tuition centre in the Pandav Nagar area of Delhi, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, followed by the arrest of the accused today.

"In Mandawali Police Station, yesterday a complaint was received that a 4-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man at the place where she goes for tuition. We have registered a case and the man was arrested," Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Atishi urged for prompt and stringent action against the perpetrators of the crime, emphasising the imperative for Delhi to become a city that prioritises the safety of its women.

"Today I am writing to you (Vinai Kumar Saxena), not just as a minister but as a woman who lives in Delhi. Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility for police and public order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible action is taken against the perpetrators of this horrendous crime. Please also ensure that Delhi becomes a city that is safe for women. The women of Delhi are looking to you to fulfil your constitutional obligation to provide them with a safe city," the statement read.

The accused was identified as Appu (34).

Appu is the brother of the teacher who was taking tuition for the four-year-old girl. She used to go to study every day, but yesterday, the tuition teacher was not at home. The accused raped the little girl on the pretext of teaching, and the accused threatened the little girl not to tell anyone at home.

The minor girl goes home crying and tells everything to her parents, based on which a case was registered against the accused at Mandwali police station and later the accused was arrested.

According to a police official, the victim girl has been referred to AIIMS from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, people protested and vandalised cars in the Pandav Nagar area today after receiving information about the rape of a girl in the area. (ANI)

