India News | Panel Formed to Solve Problems of Staff at Ahmedabad Hospital

Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday formed a committee of four private doctors to look into the difficulties faced by the medical staff of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, following the Gujarat High Court's direction about the same.

In its order on Tuesday, the Gujarat High Court directed the state government to form a committee of independent members to look into issues raised by a resident doctor of the hospital in an anonymous letter sent to it.

The state government said it has formed an independent committee of four private doctors to resolve problems faced by resident doctors and other staff of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The division bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice I J Vora had said the committee report may inspire confidence among them.

"We direct the state government to undertake this exercise of looking into the problems faced by resident doctors and other staff. Whatever may be the problem, big or small, the state government must intervene and resolve the same," the court said.

If the doctors and nurses were unhappy with their working conditions, it will take a heavy toll on their performance and consequently, on COVID19 patients, the court observed.

The court was hearing a suo motu PIL on measures taken by the government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

In an anonymous letter, a resident doctor had said "mismanagement" and "irregularities" at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he worked in a non-COVID-19 ward, could turn doctors like him into "super spreaders" of the infection. PTI

