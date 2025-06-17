Panipat (Haryana) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested one person, namely Sunil, in a murder case related to Haryanvi model Sheetal Simmi Chaudhary.

While speaking to ANI, DSP Panipat, Satish Kumar Vats, informed that on June 15, a woman filed a missing report for her sister. The next day, the police received information that a body had been found in a canal, and her wounds indicated that she might have been murdered.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala Still Missing After Tragic Incident in Ahmedabad; Family Fears He Is Among Ground Victims.

According to the family members of the deceased, she went with a man named Sunil, following which the police interrogated his connection with the case.

Following the investigation, the police found that Sunil took Sheetal to her village, where both engaged in a fight, after which Sunil attacked Sheetal with a knife. Later, the accused threw the body of the victim into the canal. The police have arrested the accused, who will be presented in court and asked for his remand.

Also Read | Bihar Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Enter State Within 48 Hours, IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several Districts Amid Lightning Deaths.

"On 15th June, a woman filed a missing report for her sister. The next day, we received information that a body had been found in a canal. The wounds on her body indicated that she may have been murdered...Her family said that she went with a man named Sunil...When police suspected his connection with this case, they interrogated him. On 14th June, he took her to a village...Later, they got into a fight, and Sunil attacked her with a knife...He threw her body in a canal...We have arrested him. Today, we will present him in court and ask for police remand. We will investigate whether anyone else is involved in this case", Satish Kumar Vats said.

On June 6, one person was killed and another injured in a firing incident outside a mall in Haryana's Panchkula late on Thursday night, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Sonu Nolta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)