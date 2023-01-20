Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh (retired) joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi in Kathua district on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could be seen holding Bana Singh's hand as the 'Yatra' resumed its Jammu and Kashmir leg on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi appreciated Bana Singh's presence in the yatra through a tweet.

"Whenever we speak of protecting India and its ideals, the names of brave sons of the country like Bana Singh are taken," he wrote.

"Captain Bana Singh, a Param Vir Chakra winner who hoisted the tricolour on the icy heights of Siachen, is an inspiration to me and every patriot," Rahul Gandhi added in his tweet.

Retired Captain Bana Singh was awarded the Paramvir Chakra, the highest gallantry award for his contribution to 'Operation Rajiv'.

He is known to have captured Pakistan's Qaid Post in Siachen Glacier and hoisted the national flag. The post was renamed 'Bana Post' after that.

Shiv Sen leader Sanjay Raut also joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kathua on Friday.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra coming to Kashmir is a huge thing, in fact, the yatra should have started from here only to unite the nation. This is the only reason I came from Shiv Sena's side because we want the nation to unite," Raut said. (ANI)

