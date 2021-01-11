Bhopal, Jan 11 (PTI) Parents of children abducted in Madhya Pradesh will soon be able to track the progress of the case including the status of investigation by police, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Chouhan also said that due to efforts of the police, various crimes against women have come down by 15 to 50 per cent in Madhya Pradesh in the last eight months.

He said the state government has decided that parents of an abducted child will get an "Adhikar Patra" or authority letter, containing the information about the action taken by the police towards tracing the child.

He was speaking at a gathering to launch a women awareness campaign.

"The 'Adhikar Patra" will have information about the course of the action (in a case of abduction) by the police and the timeframe. As per this arrangement, the family of the kidnapped child will get to discuss the case with the police station in-charge concerned every 15 days. The sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) concerned will review the case diary every 30 days," the chief minister said.

It will be ensured that the action is taken as per the approved checklist, Chouhan said.

He said superintendents of police (SPs) and other senior officials will review the cases of abducted girls.

"Cases of abducted girls will be studied to check such crimes in Madhya Pradesh. The state government is committed to reunite the abducted or missing children to their families," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also demanded a debate for a parity in the legal age of marriage between both the sexes.

"There should be a debate on whether the legal age of marriage to be raised for women to 21 years from the current 18 years. When the marriageable age for men is 21 years then why not the same for women? We should think over it," he said. PTI ADU

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)