New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Monday moved Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House and demanded a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Parliament's winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament.

The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021. (ANI)

