Thiruvananthapuram, November 29: A woman was allegedly duped by a travel firm owner in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on the pretext of helping in getting a Canadian job visa. The accused has been identified as Mujeeb Rahman. He is an owner of Riya Travel Solutions and is a resident of Kowdiar. A police complaint was filed against the accused by the victim, Sivalakshmi. Pune Resident Duped Of Rs 4.19 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext Of Providing Job At Hotel In United Kingdom.

Rahman was arrested by the police on Sunday. According to a report published in the New Indian Express, the woman in the complaint mentioned that the accused cheated her of Rs 9.5 lakh. He had allegedly offered her a job visa along with family visas to her friend and her family.

As per the police, the accused took Rs four lakh for the job visa. Rahman also duped the woman of Rs 5.5 lakh by offering family visas. The accused also took their passports. However, the accused did not send the woman and her family abroad. He did not even return the money. Mumbai Cyber Crime: Man From Powai Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by 'UK Woman'; Police Begin Probe.

Upon realising that she was being duped, Sivalakhsmi approached the police. Cps swung into action and arrested Rahman. As per the police, Rahman was also a suspect in similar cases filed against him. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

