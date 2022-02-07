Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Most parts of Kashmir on Monday received fresh snowfall, while Srinagar city was lashed by rains, resulting in slight changes in night temperature, officials said.

Parts of the valley except Srinagar received light snowfall. Gulmarg, Kupwara and Pahalgam received moderate snowfall, they said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh To Face Extreme Weather Conditions in Next 24 Hours.

According to the officials, the weather is likely to remain wet over the next two days.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday night. This was slightly lower than the previous night's 2.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Horror: Furious With Aunt For Restricting Mobile Phone Usage, Minor Sisters Axe Her to Death in Raipur District.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, up from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the night before.

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 1.3 degrees Celsius in nearby Kokernag.

North Kashmir's Kupwara recorded a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the influence of the 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) which began after the 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period, ended on January 31.

'Chilla-i-Kalan', which started on December 21 last year, is the period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

However, 'Chilla-i-Kalan' this year was not as harsh as last year's and there was less snowfall.

'Chillai-Khurd' is followed by a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)