Patiala (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): The doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital in Punjab's Patiala on Wednesday successfully performed emergency surgeries on two patients admitted in the Covid block.

According to the Medical Superintendent of Rajindra Hospital Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi, two Covid patients--Lakhvir Singh and Gurpreet Singh were operated in an emergency.

"Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Rajpura was diagnosed with Acute Appendicitis and underwent surgery in an emergency. Similarly, Gurpreet Singh referred from Adesh Bathinda with ruptured perineal abscess extending up to perirenal space, also operated in an emergency," said Dr Rekhi.

He added that both the patients were operated back to back taking all the necessary precautions and were shifted to isolation wing of the hospital for further treatment.

"The condition of both the patients is improving with each passing day and we are hopeful to discharge them after removing stitches and completing their isolation period as per Covid-19 protocol," the Doctor said. (ANI)

