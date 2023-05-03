Thrissur, May 3: Three persons, including a young patient, met with a tragic end as an ambulance overturned after hitting a tree at Panthalur in Thrissure district of Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The ambulance lost control while taking Femina (20) to hospital as she was suffering from breathlessness. Her husband Abid (35) and a relative Rahmath (48) also lost their lives, Kunnamkulam police told PTI. Jammua and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Killed After Being Hit by Ambulance in Srinagar.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree, they said. "As per preliminary reports, overspeeding of the ambulance resulted in the accident. All the injured were passengers of the ambulance," a police officer said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Ambulance Collides With Dumper in Chhatarpur, Pregnant Woman Among Two Killed.

Meanwhile, ambulance driver Shuhaib (29), Faris (20) and Sadiq (21), who were also in the vehicle, have been seriously injured and admitted to various hospitals, they added.

