Srinagar, March 8: Two persons were killed after being hit by an ambulance in the city's Bemina area on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near a children's hospital, a police official said.

Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nowpora in Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan a resident of Hadipora in Rafiabad, were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said. The official said a case has been registered.