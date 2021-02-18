Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated five projects and performed ground-breaking of 17 others.

The industrial units in the metal and downstream, tourism, textile and apparel, cement, plastic and food processing sectors are expected to bring in a total investment of Rs 13,311.53 crore and generate employment for 10,677 people.

"Odisha is going high with impressive investments in the manufacturing sector, making the position of the state stronger as a manufacturing hub of India," Patnaik said.

He also launched the mobile version of GO PLUS, a land bank information system, and said it will be particularly helpful for MSMEs.

Patnaik said Odisha has emerged as the top investment destination in the country, attracting over 18 per cent of the total investments made between April and September, 2019.

The inaugurated projects include a logistic park in Cuttack, a five-star hotel in Bhubaneswar, an amusement park in Jharsuguda and a plastic recycling plant in Ganjam.

