Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Former YSRCP MP Margani Bharat strongly criticised Pawan Kalyan, stating that instead of honouring election promises, he is functioning as a political contractor to serve Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Human Resources Development of the state, Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media on Saturday in Rajahmundry, Bharat said Pawan Kalyan has shown no "seriousness or accountability" as a minister and has "failed" to stand with the people.

He accused Minister Nara Lokesh of holding roadshows with land grabbers, sand smugglers, and anti-social elements, thereby signalling open support for illegal activities, while merely inaugurating projects developed during the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) regime without initiating a single new development programme in the last one and a half years.

Bharat said," Unable to answer questions about governance failures, Lokesh has resorted to personal abuse against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which reflects political bankruptcy and a lack of respect for democratic values. "

He highlighted "unfulfilled promises", including women's financial assistance, mounting fee-reimbursement arrears, and the privatisation of government medical colleges, calling them a betrayal of public trust.

He also condemned Pawan Kalyan's "irresponsible" threats over job card removals instead of questioning Chandrababu Naidu, stating that both leaders have "abandoned" their pre-election commitments and are "intimidating dissenters".

Margani Bharat asserted that Pawan Kalyan has reduced himself to "doing contract work" for Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh and challenged him to prove his worth through real development and by securing central funds rather than indulging in "rhetoric and threats".

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday addressed a gathering after participating in the foundation-laying ceremony of the "Amarajeevi Jaladhara" project held at Peravali in the Nidadavole Assembly constituency of East Godavari district.

According to a release, Rs 7,910 crore is being spent across five districts in the state on the construction of Water Grid projects under the Amarajeevi Jaladhara initiative. Through these projects, the government is committed to meeting the water needs of 1.21 crore people over the next 35 years.

"Some YSRCP leaders are openly issuing threats, saying they will return to power and 'settle scores.' They are intimidating contractors by threatening to jail them for carrying out development work. To all of them, there is only one message: the Yogi Adityanath-style treatment is the right answer. If the government is determined, even strong Naxalism has been crushed before. If such hired rowdies continue to issue threats, they should think about what their situation would be if the government takes firm political decisions," Kalyan alleged.

Kalyan added, "Criticism is natural in a democracy, but it must be constructive. Crossing limits and indulging in irresponsible statements will not be tolerated; if boundaries are crossed, those boundaries will be erased."

The Andhra Deputy CM further questioned the opposition, stating, "Some leaders have stooped so low in politics that they tried to incite divisions among small children in Pithapuram in the name of caste. Is this how a decent human being behaves? Are there no other ways to do politics? Those who resort to such acts should feel ashamed."

Kalyan further said, "Due to the negligence of the previous government, when the Jal Jeevan Mission deadline ended in 2024, thousands of crores meant to meet drinking water needs remained unused. With the scheme's deadline expiring, those funds were wasted. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and I went to Delhi. We held discussions with senior leaders at the Centre and successfully convinced them to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission project deadline."

He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is receiving thousands of crores today because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support. "With his full cooperation and the vast experience of N Chandrababu Naidu, we can take the state forward on the path of development. Whether it is road construction or works being carried out under the Amarajeevi Jaladhara program, strict action will be taken if there is any compromise in quality," Kalyan added. (ANI)

