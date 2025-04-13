Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Konidela, performed head-tonsuring at the Tirumala temple on Sunday to fulfill a vow she had taken when her son suffered burns in a fire accident at a school in Singapore recently.

Kalyan couple's son Mark Shankar recently survived a fire accident in Singapore while attending a summer camp. He suffered burns to his hands and legs and inhaled smoke in the accident that occurred on April 8.

Also Read | Gurugram: 6 Held for Robbing Man on Pretext of Offering Escort Service in Sector-29.

Anna offered hair as a mark of gratitude to the deity.

"In keeping with the tradition, Anna offered her hair at Padmavati Kalyana Katta and participated in rituals," a press release from Janasena party said.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Abandoned Madrassa Hostel in Kadamtala Area, 1 Arrested.

Incidentally, Anna vowed that she would offer her hair to the deity if her minor son survives the fire accident, it added.

As per Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) rules, Anna a Russian orthodox Christian, signed declaration forms at Gayatri Sadan in the presence of temple officials declaring her faith in Lord Venkateshwara prior to her visit and participation in the rituals, said the press release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)