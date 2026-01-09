Mumbai, January 9: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, released the AP TET Final Answer Key today, January 9. Those who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test exam of AP TET examination can check the final answer key on the official website of AP TET at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. This milestone follows the completion of the objection-filing window, during which candidates reviewed the preliminary keys and submitted challenges against any perceived discrepancies.

The final key will serve as the definitive basis for the calculation of scores and the subsequent declaration of results, which is expected to follow on January 19. SNAP Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Check Scorecard at snaptest.org.

The release of the AP TET final answer key marks the end of the evaluation phase for the December 2025 exam cycle. Since the AP TET was conducted in multiple shifts from December 10 to December 21, the final answer key will be accompanied by a normalisation process. Now that the final answer key for the AP TET 2025 exam is published, no further challenges or objections will be entertained. The marks calculated using this key will be final and will determine the qualifying status of the nearly 2.5 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam.

Candidates can download the subject-wise final answer keys for both Paper I and Paper II from the official portal.

Steps to Access the Final Key:

Visit the official AP TET website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Look for the link titled "AP TET Final Answer Key 2025" on the homepage.

Select your specific paper (Paper I-A, I-B, II-A, or II-B) and the relevant subject.

The PDF file will open

Download and save it to verify your final score estimates.

Qualifying Criteria and Validity

The final key is the gateway to the AP TET certificate, which now holds lifetime validity. Candidates must achieve the following minimum scores based on their category to be declared "Qualified":

General: 60 per cent (90 out of 150 marks)

BC Category: 50 per cent (75 out of 150 marks)

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Significance of AP TET in Teacher Recruitment

The finalisation of the TET scores is a crucial step for job seekers in Andhra Pradesh, as the TET result contributes 20 per cent weightage to the final merit list for the AP DSC (District Selection Committee) teacher recruitment. The remaining 80 per cent weightage comes from the recruitment examination. A strong performance confirmed by the final answer key significantly improves a candidate's chances of securing a position in government, municipal, or aided schools across the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (tet2dsc.apcfss.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).