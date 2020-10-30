New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Representatives of Paytm and Google on Thursday appeared before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which is deliberating upon the various facets of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The JPC pooled ideas and detailed information from the representatives of these companies concerning consumer's data protection.

The JPC is going to call representatives of telecommunication companies Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel and cab aggregator companies Ola and Uber next week.

Sources said that representatives of Reliance Jio have been asked to appear before the JPC on November 4. Ola and Uber representatives will be called before the parliamentary committee on November 5 while Bharti Airtel and Truecaller representatives will be called on November 6.

Earlier, representatives of Twitter, Facebook and Amazon have submitted their representations before the JPC.

The JPC under the chairmanship of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi aims to collate views from all stakeholders before the government tables the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 bill in the parliament. (ANI)

