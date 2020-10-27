Noida (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 10.82 lakh on entities that were found violating guidelines to combat air pollution here.

The action included a major penalty worth Rs 5 lakh each on two entities that had kept construction material uncovered in violation of guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

Also Read | Meri Saheli Initiative Launched by RPF As Per Railway Directives For Security of Lady Passengers During Train Journey.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 48.36 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by it.

The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'very poor' on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Video That Alleges Karan Johar's Team Threw Biomedical Waste on Roadside at Nerul Village in Goa - WATCH.

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 10.82 lakh were imposed on Tuesday," the Authority said in a statement.

It said 380 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Tuesday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 where 70 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process.

Road stretches measuring 109 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines, it said.

Footpaths and streets measuring 55 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)