New Delhi, October 27: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched "Meri Saheli" for the security of lady passengers during a train journey. As part of "Meri Saheli" initiative RPF staff will counsel lady passengers about the use of Helpline no.182 & Security Control in case of emergency. Mumbai Local: Sakhi WhatsApp Group of Western Railway Ensures Safety of Women Commuters; Here's More About It.

The initiative was first launched in Train No.07225 Amaravathi Express between Vijayawada-Hubli on October 22. Under this initiative, an all-women team, headed by one RPF lady Sub-Inspector and few Constables, has been constituted at Vijayawada Railway Station to assist the women passengers.

Tweet by Railways Ministry:

RPF has launched "MeriSaheli" initiative for the security of lady passengers during train journey. During the journey, RPF staff is counselling lady passengers about the use of Helpline no.182 & Security Control in case of emergency. pic.twitter.com/R12BOmA3q7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 27, 2020

The women team inspected entire coaches of Amaravathi Express and briefed the women passengers on precautions to be taken during the journey and 182 Emergency helpline in case of any emergency, along with COVID-19 protocol and guidelines, reported All India Radio. This initiative was launched by RPF to continuously monitor the safety of lady passengers from the originating station to the destination. CCTV Cameras in Ladies' Compartment of Mumbai Local Trains to Enhance Safety Soon.

According to a press release issued by WR CPRO Sumit Thakur, the objective of the "Meri Saheli" initiative is to provide more safety and security of lady passengers travelling by trains in their entire journey from originating station till destination station." On Western Railway, the initiative has been introduced in two trains, Train No. 12955 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Superfast Express and Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Special train.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).