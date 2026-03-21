New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Congress over the Emergency imposed by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's government.

In an X post titled, "The Dark Chapter of Congress", the BJP MP reflected on the lifting of the emergency on March 21, 1977, a period he attributed to Indira Gandhi's "oppressive policies".

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"On this very day, March 21, 1977, the Emergency was lifted, which was imposed by Indira Gandhi Ji's oppressive policies, the murder of democracy, and the end of civil rights. On March 20, 1977, the people brought down the arrogance of the Gandhi family from the sky to the floor; Indira Gandhi Ji herself lost her election," Dubey said.

Condemning the period, he added, "During the Emergency, lakhs of people were forcibly thrown into jail, thousands were killed in police custody or due to atrocities. 1 crore people underwent forced sterilisation. The 42nd Constitutional Amendment extended the term of the Lok Sabha to 6 years, placing the President and Prime Minister above legal proceedings. Fundamental rights were abolished, the press was shut down. Babasaheb's entire Constitution was completely changed."

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https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/2035180163420569782

Dubey shared an image of the Gazette of India, which listed the constitutional amendments and highlighted points to shed light on the provisions that weakened the judicial review and institutional checks during the emergency. He also mentioned the "mass sterilisation and population control campaign" brought in by the Indira Gandhi government.

Earlier, Dubey on Thursday described the Congress as the root cause of all national issues, especially highlighting the issue of alleged infiltration.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Dubey said, "After reading books or seeing the politics of the country, I am personally convinced that all the problems that are visible in this country today, which the Opposition is fueling, at the root of it is the Nehru-Gandhi family or the Congress Party. On that basis, I started a series, 'Congress Ka Kala Adhyay'. It started on the 17th." (ANI)

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