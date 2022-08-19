Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday warned of action against those insulting the Bhagavad Gita by playing it during the death of a person and alleged that it is a "planned attack" on the Sanatana Dharma.

The remarks of the BJP leader came during Praja Sangrama Yatra phase 3 where he met Archakas Association in Jangaon on Thursday.

Also Read | 'Relationship Purely Consensual': Supreme Court Quashes Rape Charges Against Man.

Bandi claimed that epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata are being depicted as a joke and said that he has issued warning against the insult of the Hindu epics.

"It has become fashionable to show Archakas (priests) in an insulting way. The situation has come where Ramayana and Mahabharata are shown as a joke. I have told them if Ramayana and Mahabharata are shown in an insulting way, we will hit back and they have stopped doing it," he said.

Also Read | PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 Manager And Officer Posts At pnbindia.in; Check Details Here.

Citing his childhood, the BJP leader said that the playing of Bhagavad Gita then acted as "tension relief", however, it has turned to be stressful now "thinking if someone has died".

"Nowadays Bhagavad Gita is played when someone dies, but when I was in school, in the morning it used to be played from the Shivalayam, it was such a tension relief. Nowadays, if Bhagavad Gita is played, tension starts whether someone has died," he said.

"A fool played Bhagavad Gita when someone died. Taking it as a fashion Bhagavad Gita is played whenever anybody dies. Vaikuntha Ratha has Bhagavad Gita on it. I said in Karim Nagar that I will cut the tyres if anybody is seen displaying Bhagavad Gita on Vaikuntha Rathas. If Bhagavad Gita is played in the graveyard, they will be attacked, they will not be spared. It is a planned attack on the Sanatana Dharma, Hindu Dharma. They are converting it into a fashion," Bandi added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)