Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting applications for 103 Manager (security) and Officer (fire-safety) posts. The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pnbindia.in.

PNB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Fire safety officer in JMG Scale-I: Candidate must have done B.E (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR Four-year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Engineering from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC.

Manager Security in MMG Scale-II: The candidate must have a Bachelor's degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Depending upon the number of applications received, the Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection which are shortlisting of applications followed by interview or written/online test followed by interview.The personal Interview will be of 50 marks. Minimum qualifying marks in interview shall be 45% i.e. 22.50 for SC/ST candidates & 50% i.e. 25 for other candidates.

PNB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates may visit the official website and download the application form and send it to the bank by Speed/Registered post with transaction no./UTR No., bank name & date of transaction being proof of online fee payment and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of “POST:___”. CHIEF MANAGER (RECRUITMENT SECTION), HRD DIVISION, PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, CORPORATE OFFICE, PLOT NO 4, SECTOR 10, DWARKA, NEW DELHI -110075

