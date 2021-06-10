By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): As people are struggling to book slots for COVID-19 vaccination in their cities, many of them who are in less than 45 years age group from Delhi-NCR are travelling a long distance to get their first and even second dose of COVAXIN.

These people are even travelling distance of 224 km from Delhi and 232 km from Meerut to Agra.

"We came from Noida to get our vaccination done. We came from a long distance to get Covaxin but satisfied after getting the vaccine," said a beneficiary who travelled from Noida to Agra for vaccination.

Moolchand Medcity, Agra has started vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group days ago and almost 450 people have been inoculated so far, amongst these beneficiaries most of them are from places like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Meerut, Etawah and Mathura.

"With respect to our Moolchand Medcity Agra facility, largely we were getting people from places like Mainpuri, Aligarh, Etawah, Mathura, Ferozabad, Delhi, Meerut, Noida, Gurugram to get vaccinated," Vibhu Talwar, medical director, Moolchand Medcity, Agra told to ANI.

"Largely people 80-85 per cent people are coming for their first dose," he added.

"In this high temperature, I have travelled from Delhi on the bike to get a vaccination for my second dose. I think it's much needed at this time when so many people are losing their life," said a beneficiary who travelled on a bike to get his second dose from Delhi.

The family of Himanshu Wadhva from Delhi all below 45 years of age are struggling for their second dose of Covaxin but not getting a slot.

"We are trying for a week to get our second dose of Covaxin, but not getting a slot because of the vaccine shortage," said Wadhwa.

Another family, Bhutanis from Delhi is facing the same problem and worried about their vaccination. (ANI)

