India News | PIL Filed in Nainital High Court Challenging Constitutional Validity of UCC Act and Its Rules

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Nainital High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act in Uttarakhand and its rules.

Since the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, the UCC has been continuously challenged in the Nainital High Court. Dr Uma Bhatt, Kamala Pant of Uttarakhand Mahila Manch, and Munish Kumar of Samajwadi Lok Manch have filed a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of the UCC Act and its rules.

Supreme Court lawyer Vrinda Grover is representing the case.

The petitioners have described the UCC as completely anti-people, unconstitutional, and a violation of privacy, arguing that this law will promote discrimination against women and inequality in society.

They have also stated that Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Constitution have been violated through this Act. The petition further alleges that this law infringes upon the right of young people to choose their life partners.

Earlier, the Home Department of the Uttarakhand government dismissed rumours regarding certain provisions of the UCC, particularly claims that outsiders would be eligible for domicile certificates, calling them "wrong and misleading."

"It has come to notice that some people are spreading misleading and wrong information on social media and other means regarding some provisions of the UCC, such as outsiders will get the residence certificate (domicile) of the state by registering marriage under UCC in Uttarakhand. This is a wrong and misleading fact," the home department said.

The Uttarakhand government clarified that marriage registration has no connection with domicile certificates and that the UCC does not contain any provision granting domicile based on marriage or other registration.

The Home Department also warned that legal action under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) would be taken against those spreading misleading information and rumours about the UCC.

The department urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to refrain from spreading rumours.

If anyone has doubts or needs clarification regarding any provisions of the UCC, they can contact the Uttarakhand government's Home Department through official channels. (ANI)

