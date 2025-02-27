Mumbai, February 27: The Bodoland Lottery Department will announce the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, Wednesday, February 27, 2025, shortly. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular lottery played in Assam. The Bodoland Lottery draws are announced at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Lottery players taking part can check Bodoland Lottery Result at bodolotteries.com and find the winners list of Thursday's lucky draw.

The winners list, along with ticket numbers, which will be released soon, can be checked here. The online portal provides the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format and also includes the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers from Thursday's draw. The results of Bodoland Lottery games played in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are announced thrice a day. Did you know Bodoland, officially known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam? Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Some of the popular lotteries played in Bodoland include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi. Bodoland lottery enthusiasts can click here to know today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and check the winners' list along with ticket numbers. They can also visit bodolotteries.com, where the results are declared every day. The first result of the Bodoland Lottery, or Assam State Lottery, is announced at 12 PM, followed by the second result at 3 PM and the final result at 7 PM. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, betting and gambling are banned in India. Although lotteries are growing in popularity, we at LatestLY urge you to exercise caution as they include financial risks and could potentially lead to legal and monetary consequences.

