Chandigarh, February 27: A wrestler was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said on Thursday. The 40-year-old wrestler identified as Rakesh had come to watch a wrestling competition in Kundal village when the incident took place on Wednesday evening, SHO of Kharkhoda police station, Bir Singh said over the phone. Jalna: 5 Labourers Killed After Tipper Truck Unloads Sand on Shed at Construction Site in Maharashtra.

Rakesh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. He had been running an 'akhara' in Sohati village for the past many years. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

