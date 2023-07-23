New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcycle died after he came under the wheels of a truck when it hit the two-wheeler in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area, police said on Sunday.

On Friday around 2.15 pm, Manish (33), a resident of West Karawal Nagar, was riding the motorcycle, while his elder brother Sunil was riding pillion.

They were going from Sadar Bazar to their home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Near 4th Pushta, New Usmanpur, a truck (maixer) hit the rear of the motorcycle. Sunil fell down and his head was crushed under the left front tyre of the truck. He died on the spot, the DCP said.

The truck driver, identified as Monu (37), a resident of Baghpat in UP, was arrested. Further investigation is in progress, Tirkey added.

