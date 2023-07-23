Porbandar, July 23: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday rescued three people, including a pregnant woman, after they were trapped in Gujarat's Mocha village due to water logging.

"As per information received from Police Inspector Madhavpur that a pregnant woman is trapped at Mocha village due to water logging, a team of 6th battalion NDRF conducted a rescue operation and safely rescued three persons," NDRF stated. Gujarat Rains Video: Heavy Downpour Damages Many Cars in Junagadh, Orange Alert Issued.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Gujarat in the next 24 hours. It has been informed that the state would witness more than 20 cm of rainfall and it may continue at isolated places.

Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist says, "At present, the monsoon is in the active phase... So under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is already occurring over the state of Gujarat which will continue for the next 24 hours. Extremely heavy rainfall means more than 20 cm. Thereafter heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places."

NDRF Conducted Rescue Operation in Gujarat

Amid the incessant rain battering several parts of Gujarat, the National Defence Response Forces (NDRF) team on Saturday conducted a rescue operation in the Junagadh district of the region. The NDRF personnel in the rescue operation reached out to the general public and assisted them to cross the city's flooded and waterlogged regions into safer areas. Gujarat Flash Floods: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert in State As Flood Waters Recede in Junagadh, 3,000 People Shifted to Safer Places.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till July 24. In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch.

