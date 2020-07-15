Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Former AICC secretary Moolchand Meena on Wednesday slammed dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, saying he betrayed the party despite being given position and respect.

“His rebellion despite the fact that he was given everything by the party is surprising. He was established in Rajasthan but he worked to damage the party with longing for a post and childishness,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement.

Also Read | After Bryce Dallas Howard, Viola Davis Calls Out Their Oscar-Nominated Movie The Help, Says 'Part of Me Feels Like I Betrayed My People'.

Meena said the party gave Pilot the place and respect his father had but the leader “lost morality and betrayed the party”.

Meena, a former Rajya Sabha MP, also backed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanded that investigation be launched into the entire incident.

Also Read | All Departments at West Bengal Legislative Assembly to Remain Completely Closed Till July 24: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president due to his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)