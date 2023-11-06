New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A woman was injured in an alleged dog attack in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said.

The incident happened on Friday when an argument broke out between the victim and her neighbours after she objected to their dog defecating in front of her residence.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mobile Internet Ban Again Extended Till November 8 To Curb Spread of Harmful Messages, Photos and Videos.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and after receiving the information, police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case.

Police said that CCTV footage shows a verbal argument between the woman and the owners of the dog. When the woman was pushed to the ground, the dog kept attacking her.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Father Kills Minor Daughter, Son; Later Dies by Suicide in Bahadurgarh.

The victim, while talking to ANI, claimed that the dog bit her in more than four places.

"Their (owner's) behaviour was not at all right... Yesterday, I checked the camera and around 8 in the morning, their dog had defecated in front of our house... I went to their house and asked them to get it cleaned. They refused it...The dog bit me at 4-5 places... The police have registered the FIR...They have a pitbull dog," the victim told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)