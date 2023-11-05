Jhajjar, November 5: A man in Haryana's Bahadurgarh allegedly committed suicide after hanging his son and daughter, police said on Sunday. Bahadurgarh DSP Dharmbir Kumar, while speaking to ANI about the incident, said, "We received information this morning around 5:45 through the control room that a man (Karamveer) and his two children had hanged themselves, after which the SHO and police team reached the spot." "We have not received any complaint as of now," said DSP Kumar.

The Bahadurgarh DSP further mentioned that, Karamveer had a fight with his wife last night, after which she called her brother, who lives nearby only. Meanwhile, Karamveer closed the gates from inside and hanged his daughter, Muskan (13), and son, Tanuj (11), and then he committed suicide by hanging himself.

DSP Kumar further said, "We have also come to know that he (Karamveer) had a friend named Naveen who had gotten his car financed, and Karamveer was a guarantor for that. Karamveer's wife has also said that he was in tension because of that loan, and their quarrel last night was also on the same issue."

It is also being said that Naveen did not pay the installment of the car, and he even sold the vehicle, after which the bankers had given orders to confiscate Karambir's land, but the confiscation was not done after the Sarpanch gave assurance. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Constable Dies by Suicide in Trombay, Names Husband, In-Laws in Note.

DSP Kumar said that no complaint has been received from the relatives as of now, and the further required legal procedures will be undertaken once the complaint is received. The body has been sent to a hospital for a postmortem, said the Bahadurgarh DSP.

