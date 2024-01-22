New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Asserting that the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya strengthened his resolve to have rooftop solar systems at people's houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of a scheme under which one crore homes will have this power source.

"I have taken my first decision after returning from Ayodhya that our government will launch 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna' with the aim to install rooftop solar systems in one crore houses," Modi said on X.

He posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials here following his return from Ayodhya where he attended the consecration ceremony.

Devotees across the world always draw energy from the light of "suryavanshi" Lord Ram, he said.

The scheme, he said, will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and the middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

