New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that caste enumeration is a step towards his government's model to bring the marginalised and those left behind in every field into the mainstream of development, sources said.

Addressing a conclave of NDA chief ministers, Modi said the success of Operation Sindoor was also a reaffirmation of the achievements the country has made in its push towards self-reliance, underscoring the accuracy and precision of indigenous defence technology.

Briefing reporters, BJP president J P Nadda said the ruling National Democratic Alliance does not believe in caste politics but caste enumeration will help those left behind in different fields to develop.

A resolution praising the valour of the armed forces and the brave leadership of Modi was passed at a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here on Sunday.

The resolution was proposed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and seconded by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The resolution said Operation Sindoor has boosted the self-confidence of Indians, sources said.

Praising Modi's leadership, it said he has always supported the armed forces and that Operation Sindoor has given a befitting reply to terrorists and their sponsors.

Prime Minister Modi, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is BJP president too, attended the one-day conclave in which nearly 19 chief ministers and as many deputy CMs were present.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini proposed the resolution on the caste enumeration.

The first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term and good governance issues were also discussed during the meeting.

A significant part of deliberations at this conclave was devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments.

Several chief ministers made presentations on the signature schemes of their states. The meeting also paid tributes to the people killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

