New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the youth to participate in a quiz contest on India's vision towards Viksit Bharat, ahead of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026.

Winners of the quiz contest will advance to the essay and presentation rounds, gaining opportunities to share ideas, showcase leadership, and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, according to the My Bharat Portal.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has extended the last date to take part in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz 2026 till 31st October 2025 through the MY Bharat Portal. More than 20 Lakh young participants have already participated in the quiz, a release said.

Sharing the contest link on X, PM Modi called VBYLD 2026 an opportunity for youth to contribute to nation-building.

The Prime Minister wrote, "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 is a great opportunity for our youth to contribute towards nation-building. The ideas and insights of our youth can show the way in building a Viksit Bharat. The way to take part in this Dialogue is to first participate in this specially created Quiz competition. I urge you all to do so."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1982820018728419716

According to the My Bharat website, conducted in 12 languages, the quiz tests knowledge on various aspects of the country and vision towards Viksit Bharat. It aims to spark curiosity, encourage informed participation, and ensure representation from every State and UT.

Anyone aged 15 to 29 as of September 1, 2025, can participate in the free contest.

The quiz contest began on September 1, with October 31 as the last date to participate.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 will be held from January 10-12, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The first edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue was held in January 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, where PM Modi urged young leaders to set ambitious goals and actively contribute to achieving them, while expressing his faith in their intelligence.

"Setting and achieving big goals is not just the work of the government machinery alone. Every citizen should contribute to these objectives. Lakhs of people have joined this mission. The ownership of the 'Viksit Bharat' is not just mine but yours too. The Young Leaders Dialogue is a great example of youth-led efforts. My heart is filled with pride that my country's youth is so intelligent," he said. (ANI)

