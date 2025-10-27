Mumbai, October 27: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated the 'India Maritime Week - 2025' in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday. On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with many other distinguished dignitaries, were present.

In his address, Shah stated that Mumbai is home to the world-famous Gateway of India. He said that this moment is India's Maritime Moment, which is transforming the Gateway of India into the Gateway of the World. He said that over the past decade, Maritime Summits have proven that, based on the deep structural reforms implemented in the Maritime Economy, India has emerged as a powerful force and stands with full strength on the global maritime map. Mumbai Traffic Police Advisory for ‘India Maritime Week 2025’ at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon Between October 27–31: Check List of Blocked Roads, Alternate Routes, No Parking Zones, and Other Details.

Amit Shah Inaugurates ‘India Maritime Week 2025’ in Mumbai

India Maritime Week celebrates the prowess of our maritime sector which acts as the driving powerhouse of our economy through its excellence in shipbuilding and enhancing the business bandwidth of India. Today at the India Maritime Week spoke in detail about the might the sector… pic.twitter.com/9MEQobHXX4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 27, 2025

Shah stated that India's maritime strength and strategic location are evident from the fact that our coastline stretches over 11,000 kilometres. The 13 coastal states and Union Territories contribute approximately 60 per cent to the GDP.

He noted that the 23.7 lakh square kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) attracts investors and manufacturers worldwide, with around 800 million people residing in these maritime states. Shri Shah further said that the 38 countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) contribute approximately 12 per cent to global exports. Through this summit, we are showcasing this immense potential to global investors and champions of the maritime industry. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Amit Shah Kicks Off BJP’s Campaign for Civic Polls, Pitches for ‘Triple-Engine Government’.

Union Home Minister stated that, leveraging its maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities, India is playing the role of a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South, fostering development, security, and environmental progress. India's maritime history spans nearly 5,000 years.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India stands ready to create a new maritime history. The presence of representatives from over 100 countries at this conference is proof that India's maritime tradition remains a focal point for global partnership and regional stability.

Shah stated that the Indian Maritime Week has emerged as the most prestigious Maritime Dialogue Platform in the Indo-Pacific region. This 2025 summit will significantly contribute to achieving the goal of securing India's prominent position in the maritime industry by 2047. He said that this year's edition will see participation from over 350 speakers from more than 100 countries, over 500 companies, and more than 1 lakh delegates. Additionally, it will create investment opportunities worth 10 lakh crore.

The Home Minister emphasized that India believes not in competition but in mutual cooperation. Through mutual cooperation, we have developed a comprehensive roadmap to connect the entire country's maritime industry with the global maritime industry.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation stated that Prime Minister Modi's maritime vision is based on three pillars: security, stability, and self-reliance. With the Maritime India Vision 2030, through initiatives like Sagarmala, Blue Economy, and Green Maritime Vision, we have set a goal to place India among the top five countries in the global shipbuilding industry. We are also constructing new mega and deep-draft ports. He mentioned that a target of 10,000 million metric tons per year has been set for port handling, and port transport has been fully digitised. Additionally, India is connected to connectivity projects such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Eastern Maritime Corridor, and North-South Transport Corridor.

Shah stated that over the past 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has defined India's maritime sector as a source of national strength, regional stability, and global prosperity, and several initiatives have been undertaken to achieve these three objectives. Today, two-thirds of global trade passes through the Indo-Pacific maritime route, and 90 per cent of India's trade is conducted via maritime routes. He said that Prime Minister Modi's maritime policy has evolved into MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security And Growth Across Regions), which has become a symbol of India's growing global footprint.

Shah emphasised that Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming "Sagar" into "Mahasagar" will propel India toward becoming a global leader in this sector by 2047. To achieve this, the Modi government has increased the budget sixfold, raising it from 40 million dollars to 230 million dollars today.

Union Home Minister stated that under the Sagarmala project, 839 projects worth 70 billion dollars have been identified for completion by March 2025, of which 272 projects worth 17 billion dollars have already been completed. The 5 billion dollar Great Nicobar Project is under construction, which will significantly enhance India's maritime global trade. Additionally, with an investment of 200 million dollars, we are moving forward with constructing India's largest dock at Cochin Shipyard. Furthermore, a Maritime Heritage Complex is being developed in Gujarat.

Shah said that to align with essential international laws, outdated Indian laws have also been reformed. In 2025, our Parliament passed the 117-year-old Indian Ports Bill, updated to reflect contemporary needs and a global perspective. Through the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021, we have paved the way for granting greater autonomy to ports and modernising their institutional framework. He also mentioned that 106 new waterways have been declared under the National Waterways Act, 2016.

Shah stated that the Modi government has ensured the development of the Blue Economy to enhance security, coastal security, and the safety of fishermen. Over the past decade, coastal shipping has seen a 118 per cent increase, and cargo handling has risen by 150 per cent. He noted that we have reduced Turn-Around-Time (TAT), bringing it closer to global standards. To promote a circular economy in the maritime sector and advance shipbuilding, policy decisions have been made.

The Home Minister said that India's goal is to build a Green Maritime Future that accelerates development while maintaining balance with nature. He added that India does not forget that Small Island States and many countries in the Global South depend on the sea for their livelihood and survival. For these nations, climate change is an existential issue, and India is moving forward with a vision to create a green, prosperous, and shared ocean, keeping this in mind.

India Maritime Week is the Ministry's biennial flagship event, bringing together national and international policymakers, investors, and thought leaders to discuss and shape the future of Indian ports and logistics. The 2025 edition will spotlight India's journey towards maritime excellence through people, infrastructure, and a future-ready vision.

