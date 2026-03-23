New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became India's longest-serving head of government, completing 8,931 days in office and surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

The achievement underscores PM Modi's decades-long leadership and continuous public service. He remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

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Several senior leaders congratulated PM Modi on the milestone, praising his "decades-long dedication, continuous public service, and commitment to development and good governance".

In a post on X, President of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, Jagan Mohan Reddy posted, "Heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on completing 8,931 days as Head of Government and setting a historic milestone in dedicated public service. This landmark is a testament to one's grit and resolve. Wishing you strength and good health in the service of the nation."

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https://x.com/ysjagan/status/2035911512402051445

Pushkar Singh Dhamni, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, also congratulates the Prime Minister and hails him for his continuous efforts in making the state of Uttarakhand 'strong, prosperous, and self-reliant.'

In a post in X, he wrote, "Fulfilling the dreams of the state agitators, in line with the hopes and aspirations of over 1.25 crore residents of the province, our government, under the inspiration and guidance of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, is continuously working towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand.

With better coordination between economy and ecology, we are committed to the sustainable development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of its residents, guided by the mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage'."

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2035911803793014825?s=48

In March, PM Modi crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's.

PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)