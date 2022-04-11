New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Injured people in the blast would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Six people died in a blast that triggered a fire in a chemical factory in Bharuch district on Monday, police said.

"PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Bharuch. He extends condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Bharuch Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Patil said that the blast occurred at the reactor plant of Om Organics firm and probe over negligence, if any, is being done.

"Blast occurred at the reactor plant of Om Organics firm, late last night. 6 labourers at the plant died in the blast. This was followed by a fire incident. Police, fire team, and others controlled the fire. We're probing if there was any negligence," the SP said. (ANI)

