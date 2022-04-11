Gurugram, April 11: The body of a young man with an injury mark on the head was found along the Dwarka expressway in Gurugram district on Monday, police said.

People informed the police who reached the site, took possession of the body, and sent it to a mortuary for medical examination. The dead man is yet to be identified. Kerala Shocker: 38-Year-Old Man Hacks Parents to Death in Thrissur; Absconding.

Police said the Gurugram police crime branch and forensic experts have also started an investigation into the matter.

The police are trying to identify the deceased, they said, adding a case under sections 302 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bajghera police station.

