New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Anthony Albanese on his resounding victory and re-election as prime minister of Australia, and said he looks forward to working with him to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

"Congratulations @AlboMP on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership," Modi said on X.

"I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

