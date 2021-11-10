New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated a number of Indian wrestlers and shooters for their medal-winning performance in international championships.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India."

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro Renders & Key Features Leaked Online: Report.

In another tweet he added, "Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for wining medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President's Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)