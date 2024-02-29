Jammu, Feb 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created lucrative livelihood opportunities other than government jobs through different schemes like MUDRA, Startup India and Aroma Mission.

Speaking at 'Mudra Loan Mela' organised by State Bank of India here, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said there are instances of youngsters leaving corporate jobs to opt for Startup entrepreneurship.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Case: Shahjahan Sheikh’s Close Aide Amir Ali Gazi Arrested by CID From West Bengal-Jharkhand Border.

“J&K has been highly benefited under the MUDRA scheme that is evident from the fact that out of over six crore beneficiaries across the country, J&K has nearly 25,000 beneficiaries though being a smaller territory with a lesser population compared to some UTs (Union territories) and many states in the country,” the minister said.

He congratulated the State Bank of India, J&K chapter for this achievement.

Also Read | Infanticide in Gujarat: Desperate for Son, Man Kills Five-Month-Old Daughter in Ahmedabad, Arrested.

“What is significant is that across the country, about 60 to 70 per cent of MUDRA beneficiaries are women,” he said.

Singh emphasised that there would not be any scheme in the world supported by a bank without a guarantee or a mortgage. “But, MUDRA started under PM Modi and supported by the banks disbursed loans under this scheme without a guarantee or a mortgage and the only guarantee is Modi's guarantees which means guarantee of fulfilment of a guarantee.”

“Schemes like PM-SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma have touched and benefited the strata of the society that has not been taken care of by the previous governments. But, Modi has taken care of every segment of the society without any discrimination or vote bank politics. The prime minister has created lucrative livelihood opportunities other than government jobs through different schemes,” he said.

While appreciating the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) conceptualised by Modi, the minister said it has garnered international recognition, has become the role model for the world and has been able to save Rs 1 lakh crore, which is a massive achievement of the central government.

Singh said these schemes are largely women-driven as the Modi-led government is strongly focussing on empowerment of women, youth, farmers and poor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)