New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remarked that it was inspiring to see numerous life journeys shared on the NaMo App Open Forum, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8th, the Prime Minister announced that a few selected women will have the opportunity to take over his digital social media accounts for the day. He urged to share more such inspiring life journeys, his office said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1896560412063400406

PM Modi in a post on X stated: "I've been seeing very inspiring life journeys being shared on the NaMo App Open Forum, from which a few women will be selected for a social media takeover of my digital social media accounts on 8th March, which is Women's Day. I urge more such life journeys to be shared." (ANI)

